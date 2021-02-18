BIW-built USS Winston Churchill seizes thousands of weapons off Somalia coast

The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, launched from the Bath Iron Works shipyard in 1999, seized the weapons from two stateless dhows, the U.S. Navy said

BATH, Maine — A U.S. Navy destroyer built at Bath Iron Works in 1999 has seized thousands of illegal weapons off the Somalia coast.

The guided-missile destroyer USS Winston Churchill (DDG 81) boarded two stateless dhows in the Indian Ocean Feb. 11-12 as part of maritime security operations, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command/U.S. 5th Fleet said in a release.

The destroyer's Visit, Board, Search and Seizure, and Advanced Interdiction teams seized thousands of AK-47 assault rifles, heavy sniper rifles, light machine guns, rocket-propelled grenade launchers, barrels, stocks, optical scopes, and weapons systems, the Navy said.

The source of weapons has not been identified.

According to the Navy, the crews of the dhows were provided food and water before being released.

“This joint team [Army, Navy and Coast Guard] on board Churchill came together to successfully execute this operation over the course of two days in the Indian Ocean. These operations prevent nefarious actors from illegally spreading their lethal aid,” Cmdr. Timothy Shanley, commanding officer of Churchill, said in a Navy news release.