Future USS Carl M. Levin successfully completes acceptance trials

The future USS Carl M. Levin returned to Bath on Friday after three days demonstrating its systems in the Gulf of Maine.

BATH, Maine — The latest Arleigh Burke-class destroyer returned to Bath Iron Works Friday after successfully completing acceptance trials.

Crews spent two days aboard the future U.S.S. Carl M. Levin (DDG 120) in the Gulf of Maine, demonstrating the ship's navigation, damage control, mechanical and electrical systems, combat systems, communications, and propulsion applications to ensure they meet or exceed U.S. Navy specifications, the Navy said in a release.

“The future USS Carl M. Levin performed exceptionally at sea and is ready to deliver to the Navy early next year,” Capt. Seth Miller, DDG 51 program manager with Program Executive Office (PEO) Ships, said in a release. “The Navy is excited to welcome yet another of these multi-mission warships to our Sailors.”

The DDG 120 is named for the late Michigan Sen. Carl M. Levin, a longtime chairman and ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. It was christened in October 2021 in Bath and is due to be commissioned in June 2023.

Carl M. Levin (DDG 120) returned from Acceptance Trials flying 3 brooms signaling clean sweeps of performance tests. BIW President Chuck Krugh stated: “The only thing more powerful than a person with a can-do attitude is a team with a can-do attitude. This team made it happen!” pic.twitter.com/iDNwXeXatl — General Dynamics Bath Iron Works (@GDBIW) December 9, 2022

Six additional DDG 51 destroyers are under construction at the Bath shipyard: the future USS John Basilone (DDG 122), the future USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124), the future USS Patrick Gallagher (DDG 127), the future USS Louis H. Wilson Jr. (DDG 126), the future USS William Charette (DDG 130), and the future USS Quentin Walsh (DDG 132).