BIW awarded $9M contract for work on future USS Daniel Inouye

Work on the DDG 118, which was christened at Bath Iron Works in June 2019, will be performed in Bath and Pearl Harbor, Hawaii

BATH, Maine — The U.S. Navy has awarded Bath Iron Works another $9 million to provide additional work on the future USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118).

BIW will provide planning, management, and emergent availability support for the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, which was christened in Bath in June 2019.

Post-delivery work continues at BIW and the destroyer is scheduled to leave the Bath shipyard later this year, a spokesman said.

Work will be performed in Bath and Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, according to the contract announcement.

Earlier this month, BIW was awarded a $55 million contract extension for additional work on the DDG 51 class of destroyers.

Six of the destroyers are currently under construction at the shipyard: DDG 120, the future USS Carl M. Levin; DDG 122, the future USS John Basilone; DDG 124, the future USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr.; DDG 127, the future USS Patrick Gallagher; DDG 126, the future USS Louis H. Wilson Jr., and DDG 130, the future USS William Charette.