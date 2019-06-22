BIW awarded $9M contract for work on future USS Daniel Inouye

BATH, Maine — The U.S. Navy has awarded Bath Iron Works another $9 million to provide additional work on the future USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118).
BIW will provide planning, management, and emergent availability support for the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, which was christened in Bath in June 2019.
Post-delivery work continues at BIW and the destroyer is scheduled to leave the Bath shipyard later this year, a spokesman said.
Work will be performed in Bath and Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, according to the contract announcement.
Earlier this month, BIW was awarded a $55 million contract extension for additional work on the DDG 51 class of destroyers.
Six of the destroyers are currently under construction at the shipyard: DDG 120, the future USS Carl M. Levin; DDG 122, the future USS John Basilone; DDG 124, the future USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr.; DDG 127, the future USS Patrick Gallagher; DDG 126, the future USS Louis H. Wilson Jr., and DDG 130, the future USS William Charette.
The shipyard is also completing the third of three Zumwalt-class destroyers, DDG 1--2, the future USS Lyndon B. Johnson.