BATH, Maine — A Bath bicyclist suffered serious head and facial injuries Monday afternoon after he reportedly rode through a red light on Centre Street and struck a pickup truck.

The bike was not equipped with brakes, and the bicyclist was not wearing a helmet, according to a release from Deputy Chief Andrew Booth of the Bath Police Department.

The 22-year-old bicyclist was taken by Bath ambulance to Maine Medical Center. Police have not yet released his name, and his condition was not immediately available Tuesday morning.

Witnesses told police that the man rode downhill on Centre Street and through a red light striking the truck, which was driven by a 39-year-old Bath man.

Police briefly shut down the road while the scene was cleared.

Bath police and the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Department continue to investigate the incident.

