BATH, Maine — Dog owner Laurie Hauptli says she's shocked to hear about another case of rabies in Bath – especially in her own neighborhood.

"We've heard in other parts of town kind of scary wildlife is coming into town, Hauptli said.

Police said two dogs were exposed to a rabid skunk in the area of York Street earlier this week.

Officers were able to catch and test the skunk, making it Bath's seventh positive rabies case this year.

"Seems to be a geographic thing, it moves from area to area," said Andrew Booth, Bath's deputy police chief. "We don't have reason to believe Bath is a focus area that we need to be worried about right now."

Julia Davis, 7, was attacked by a rabid fox while playing at a friend's house in Bath last week. She was bitten on her foot and her leg.

"He grabbed my towel so I dropped it," Julia told NEWS CENTER Maine.

The incident are worrisome to parents like Tina Wallace.

"[I'm] nervous for my kids," Wallace said, "having them play or be at the soccer fields or anywhere."

Police don't want people to panic but do say they have to be aware rabies is in the area. They encourage people to take precautionary measures, like making sure pets are vaccinated, and reporting sightings of suspicious animals.

Hauptli says her dogs are vaccinated so she isn't too worried about them — instead, more so about the people in the city.

"If you're walking around taking care of your dogs and there's skunks coming out, or any foxes, or whatever, I know they are all around."