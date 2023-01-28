Stop throwing tomatoes in the cemetery, Bath Parks & Recreations says

The Oak Grove Cemetery is only 0.2 miles away from the free Garbage to Garden compost buckets at Public Works, a Facebook post said Friday.

BATH, Maine — The Bath Parks & Recreation Department is asking members of the public to stop throwing tomatoes and onions in the Oak Grove Cemetery.

The vegetables are reportedly being dumped in other areas of the city as well, the department said in a Facebook post on Friday.

The department reminded the public the cemetery is only 0.2 miles down the road from the free Garbage to Garden composting buckets at Bath Public Works.

Bath Parks & Recreation officials ask anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

