BATH, Maine — Bath Iron Works' parent corporation General Dynamics was awarded a $126 million contract to continue providing planning yard services for Arleigh Burke-class destroyers known as DDG 51s, the US Navy announced Monday.

The Navy contract includes four option years which could bring the total value of the deal to $719 million over five years.

The services include design, material kitting, logistics, planning and execution, and a majority of the work is done in Maine.

Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King released the following joint statement Monday regarding BIW's winning contract:

"BIW employs the finest shipbuilders, engineers, and designers in the world who prove every day that Bath built is best built," Sens. Collins and King stated. "This contract reflects the Navy’s ongoing confidence in BIW to support and deliver high-quality ships that are essential to our national security. We are pleased that this contract will help these highly skilled employees continue to carry out their important work."

BIW also manages post-delivery maintenance and modernization activities for DDG 1000-class ships and LCS-class ships.