BATH, Maine — A Bath man whose bicycle reportedly struck a pick-up truck in downtown Bath Monday afternoon remains in critical condition at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Austin Bingham, 22, was riding a modified BMX-style bicycle -- which was not equipped with brakes -- downhill on Centre Street at about 4 p.m. when he reportedly ran a red light, swerved to avoid one vehicle and struck a pick-up truck driven by 39-year-old Adam Armstrong of Bath.

Bingham was not wearing a helmet, Deputy chief Andrew Booth of the Bath Police Department said in a release.

Bingham suffered serious head, leg and facial injuries. He was initially treated by witnesses and then taken by a Bath Fired Department ambulance to Maine Medical Center.

On Tuesday, Booth said an initial investigation ruled out drug or alcohol abuse as a factor and that bicyclist error is likely the cause.

Police do not believe Armstrong was at fault and criminal charges are unlikely, he said.

RELATED: Bicyclist seriously injured after striking car in Bath

RELATED: Cyclist found unconscious along road in West Bath

RELATED: Scarborough bicyclist struck by pickup dies from injuries

RELATED: Bicyclist found dead in Portland hit parked van, police say