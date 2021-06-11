Austin: Money for destroyer could be restored to budget

Comments by the Secretary of Defense followed questioning Thursday by U.S. Sen. Angus King

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says the government intends to purchase a destroyer that was cut from the Biden administration’s defense budget.

Sen. Angus King, an independent from Maine, said during an Armed Services Committee meeting on Thursday that the removal of the ship from the budget sent a “shudder” through the industrial base.

Austin responded by saying that current plans are to buy the destroyer the industry was counting on.