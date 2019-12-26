BATH, Maine — A defense trade journal reports that the Department of Defense proposes eliminating more than 40 percent of the DDG 51 destroyers scheduled to be built beginning in 2021.

Defense News reports that a Dec. 16 memo obtained from the Office of Management and Budget would also reduce the size of the Navy's fleet by five ships to 287 -- instead of increasing it to the 355-ship fleet desired by President Donald Trump and written into the 2018 National Defense Authorization Act.

Defense analysts on Thursday told NEWS CENTER Maine that such cuts would be "really devastating" to Bath Iron Works and to Huntington Ingalls Industries, the two shipyards that build Arleigh Burkes.

Bath Iron Works spokesman David Hench said Thursday that BIW would not comment on the report.

Only days after BIW President Dirk Lesko issued an end-of-year video that reported more hiring in 2019 than in 30 years, the memo seems to indicate the Pentagon isn't considering the impact of such a cut on its industrial base, said military analyst Loren Thompson of The Lexington Group.

"This is the sort of thing that would force layoffs at Bath," Thompson said Thursday. "The message here is that nobody in the Pentagon is paying attention to how their decisions impact the industrial base ... The Pentagon talks a good game about protecting its industrial base, but there's no evidence it ever considers how it impacts the industrial base."

Thompson said the Navy "is in a state of turmoil" trying to meet the 355-ship goal, and cutting destroyers moves further from that goal.

Navy analyst Jay Korman of Avascent Group in Washington said that while the common belief is that under Trump, the defense budget will remain "sky high," his administration actually supported cuts in the previous budge "and generally believes the department can do more with less."

Furthermore, he said, "it's clear that the department can't afford its ambitions over the near-term, and that includes shipbuilding ... so something has to give."

As in the past, both say, Maine's Congressional delegation is BIW's best bet to keep those destroyers in the budget.

"For the umpteenth time, Maine will now have to turn to its' Congressional delegation to save BIW from bad decisions in Washington," Thompson said.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, is a senior member of the Appropriations Committee and the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee.

Neither Collins nor Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, were available for comment on Thursday.

On Dec. 20, Collins announced the Fiscal Year 2019 National Defense Authorization Act had been signed into law, including $5 billion for three DDG 51s.

"While we will see cuts to programs in general over the near future, I have to believe that in the end, cuts to DDG construction will only happen after other options are exhausted, and even then, cuts to DDGs will be less dire than what was just proposed," Korman said.

This story will be updated.

