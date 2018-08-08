BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — The U.S. Department of Commerce is awarding $615,000 to the agency that's redeveloping the former Brunswick Naval Air Station in Maine.

The department's Economic Development Administration announced Tuesday that the money will be used by the Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority to repair and upgrade sewer pumps needed to support its efforts in Brunswick.

Officials say the project will repair and upgrade three pump stations that serve approximately 281,000 square feet of space.

Republican Gov. Paul LePage tweeted about the money, saying it support the development effort "and bring more jobs to the region."

