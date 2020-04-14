When Michael Tambellini bought his Megabucks ticket in March, like most of us, he might have daydreamed about what he would do if he were to win. Those daydreams are now a reality.

Tambellini won the jackpot on March 21 worth $4,850,000. He opted to take the one-time cash payment option and, after taxes, took home $2,471,199.

Michael Tambellini told Maine Lottery officials that his good fortune hasn’t sunk in yet, but that he plans to invest in his business and put money aside for the future.

The winning ticket was sold by the Hannaford supermarket in Brunswick. The Hannaford store will receive a $30,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. On March 24 it was announced that the same store sold a winning ticket worth about the same amount.

