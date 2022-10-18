Barstool Sports raises $500K in merch sales to help 2 Bristol police families

"When something this tragic strikes, you see how the good people come forward and want to help, really, and there has been an outpouring," Portnoy said.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Over the past week, sports blog Barstool has lent a helping hand to the families of the fallen Bristol Police Officers. Barstool's President, Dave Portnoy, sat down exclusively with FOX61’s Lauren Zenzie to talk about the organization's contributions.

"A tragedy, really beyond words," Portnoy said.

When Dave and his team heard about the tragic loss of Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy, his team got to work to figure out a way to help.

"Our readers and fanbase - and employees even - they ask for ways to help before we can even get in motion," said Portnoy.

Barstool set up merchandise, tee shirts and sweatshirts, to sell on their global platform, where 100% of the net proceeds will go to the DeMonte and Hamzy families.

And there was a lot of good going around. Not even a day after launching the merchandise campaign Monday afternoon, the shirts and sweatshirts on Barstool’s website have already reached around $500,000 in sales globally, according to Portnoy.

"To me, it's just good to bring awareness that, you know, they're [police] are still out there trying to protect people and putting their lives in danger - It can happen at any moment," Portnoy said.

Late Wednesday evening, Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were shot and killed while responding to a call at a home on Redstone Hill Road in Bristol.

Officer Alec Iurato was injured in the shooting and fired back with one shot, which killed the suspect.

There are many other ways to help the police officers' families.

The Bristol Police Union has set up a “Bristol Police Heroes Fund” to support the families of Hamzy and DeMonte.

The fund was set up at Thomaston Savings Bank. Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano said donations are being accepted at all branches.

An online portal for donations is also available here through the Liberty Baptist Church. All online donations will be directed to the Bristol Police Union for the Bristol Police Heroes Fund.

Donations can also be made here through Fund the First, organized by the Bristol PBA.

There is also a secure collection box at the Bristol Police Department.

