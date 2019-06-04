FAIRFIELD, Maine — Firefighters in Somerset County battled a large blaze at a barn in Fairfield Center on Friday night.

Chief Duane Bickford said nine departments helped extinguish the fire that started in a barn around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

He said one barn on the family farm was totally involved when they arrived, and the fire had spread to a second barn, leading them to sound a second and a third alarm.

Bickford said one of the barns is a total loss. The other is heavily damaged but still standing.

He said no one was inside either of the barns at the time, and no animals were on the farm.

The family who owns the barns was in a home next to the barns that was far enough away for people to get out safely. Bickford said firefighters saved two houses and a third barn on the property.

Bickford said no one was injured.

He believed the fire began from sparks from a wood boiler igniting something, possibly grass, and that it is likely high winds blew the burning grass into the first barn. Those winds caused the fire to spread to the second barn, Bickford said.

He said nine other departments assisted in fighting the fire: Albion, Clinton, Norridgewock, Waterville, Winslow, Oakland, Skowhegan, and Delta Ambulance. The Mainer Forest Rangers were also called because of the large field behind one of the barns that caught fire but was quickly put out.

Bickford said Fairfield Center, where the barns were located, is in one of the hydranted areas of town.

Norridgewock Road was closed at the intersection of Norridgewock Road and Route 23.

Bickford said the homeowners were insured.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.