BAR HARBOR, Maine — A Bar Harbor seasonal employee has been arrested after selling cocaine to MDEA agents several times.

On Thursday, July 11, the Bar Harbor Police Department and Maine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested John Parkinson, 23, of Montego Bay, Jamaica. He was charged with aggravated trafficking in cocaine.

Police and MDEA agents say Parkinson is a seasonal employee in Bar Harbor. During a two-month criminal investigation, he reportedly sold cocaine to MDEA agents several times.

MDEA agents and police took Parkinson into custody without any problems after the most recent drug purchase on July 11.

Police and MDEA agents say the offense is considered aggravated because the sales took place within 1,000 feet of a city-designated, drug-free safe zone.

Parkinson was taken to Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth. He is being held on a $25,000 cash bail.