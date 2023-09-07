Motorcyclist fatally injured in Mount Desert crash

A man from Bar Harbor has died following a motorcycle crash Thursday in the town of Mount Desert.

BAR HARBOR, Maine — A man from Bar Harbor has died following a motorcycle crash Thursday morning in the town of Mount Desert.

Stephen Montminy, 65, crashed shortly before 8 a.m. while traveling south on Route 198, or Sound Drive, in the area of Sargent Drive, according to a news release issued by the Bar Harbor Police Department.

A witness reportedly told police that they saw a motorcyclist passing multiple vehicles at a high rate of speed before losing control and crashing into a ditch.

Montminy was thrown from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Bar Harbor police was assisted by the Mount Desert police and fire departments.

The crash, which remains under investigation, was going to be reconstructed by Maine State Police.