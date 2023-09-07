Motorcyclist fatally injured in Mount Desert crash

BAR HARBOR, Maine — A man from Bar Harbor has died following a motorcycle crash Thursday morning in the town of Mount Desert.
Stephen Montminy, 65, crashed shortly before 8 a.m. while traveling south on Route 198, or Sound Drive, in the area of Sargent Drive, according to a news release issued by the Bar Harbor Police Department.
A witness reportedly told police that they saw a motorcyclist passing multiple vehicles at a high rate of speed before losing control and crashing into a ditch.
Montminy was thrown from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Bar Harbor police was assisted by the Mount Desert police and fire departments.