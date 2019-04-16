BANGOR, Maine — Ronald Tilley of Hampden stood before a judge through video conference on Tuesday, April 16 at Penobscot Judicial Center.

Tilley was arrested in Connecticut back in March on a local theft charge.

During the investigation, Connecticut police discovered Tilley had an out of state warrant for robbery.

The warrant was connected to the robbery at the Down East Credit Union a few days earlier in Bangor. Tilley had fled the scene before Bangor police arrived.

Tilley was extradited back to Maine and is being held at Penobscot County jail on a $50,000 cash bail.

