Worker taken to hospital unconscious after getting pinned under steel posts at Hampden construction site

Maine DOT Spokesperson Paul Merrill said the injured worker is not a member of a Maine DOT crew. He said Cianbro is the contractor in charge of the site.

BANGOR, Maine — A subcontractor at a construction site in Bangor was taken to the hospital unconscious Tuesday morning, after steel pilings fell off a truck and pinned him.

Eric Jabbusch, 50, of Turner suffered critical injuries and was transported to by ambulance to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. at a construction zone on I-95 in Bangor. Crews were doing bridge work, according to Maine Department of Transportation Spokesman Paul Merrill.

According to Maine Public Safety Spokesperson Katharine England, this construction site is part of a Maine Department of Transportation project to replace several interstate bridges. The contractor on the project is Cianbro out of Pittsfield.

According to England, Jabbusch works for a subcontractor: H.B. Fleming out of South Portland. Cianbro has suspended all work on this project while company officials review safety protocols and until investigation of the scene is completed.

Federal officials from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) were assisted by the Maine State Police and are the lead investigating agency.

