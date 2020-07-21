Worker taken to hospital unconscious after getting pinned under steel posts at Bangor construction site

Maine DOT Spokesperson Paul Merrill said the injured worker is not a member of a Maine DOT crew. He said Cianbro is the contractor in charge of the site.

BANGOR, Maine — A subcontractor at a construction site in Bangor was taken to the hospital unconscious Tuesday morning, after steel pilings fell off a truck and pinned him.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. at a construction zone on I-95 in Bangor. Crews were doing bridge work, according to Maine Department of Transportation Spokesman Paul Merrill.

Merrill said the injured worker is not a member of a Maine DOT crew. He said Cianbro is the contractor in charge of the site.

According to Merrill, the company suspended work on the site for the day while they examine safety protocols.

