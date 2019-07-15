BANGOR, Maine — Random acts of vandalism around the city of Bangor have prompted police to investigate and seek the public's assistance in locating suspects.

Bangor Police Sgt. Wade Betters said the department believes more than one person is responsible for breaking several windows in Bangor.

Projectiles appear to have been used to break car windows along with private residences' windows and some businesses as well, Sgt. Betters said.

Specific details regarding the incident locations were not released.

Police released a photo of vehicle that may be related to their investigation — a maroon/red-colored SUV that appears to be a GMC Envoy.

Photo of a maroon/red-colored SUV on July 14, 2019, possibly a GMC Envoy. May be related to the Bangor Police Department investigation.

via Bangor Police Department

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has any other information is asked to contact Bangor Police Detective Dustin Dow at 207-947-7384, or email him at dustin.dow@bangormaine.gov. Option No. 5 is the anonymous tip line.

Police said they're interested in any related video or photos.