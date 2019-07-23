BANGOR, Maine — Due to crazy weather on Monday night in other parts of the country, Bangor International Airport was a busy place.

The airport had nine international diverted planes pit stop in Bangor on Monday night. Thunderstorms in both Boston and New York forced the planes to land in Bangor while they waited for the weather to clear.

More than 1,500 passengers got to view Bangor from the runaway, none of them getting off the jets.

The airport's director said this was an all-hands-on-deck moment but there was never any emergency. "We're equipped to handle multiple diversions, but nine would have really taxed us, but our staff did great. They performed very well [Monday] night," Tony Caruso said.

"Everybody worked as a team to handle these flights and make sure they get out and get to their ultimate destination."

Caruso told NEWS CENTER Maine this was the most diversions to Bangor at one time in more than 10 years.