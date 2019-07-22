BANGOR, Maine — A Maine game warden has been charged with assault in connection to an incident that took place last Thursday during a concert in Bangor.

Few details were provided on what happened, but police did say it took place around 7:20 p.m. on July 18 at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion.

Jeremy Judd, 41, of Mechanic Falls, was charged with criminal summons for assault, a misdemeanor. Police did not identify who else was involved.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife released a statement Monday, confirming that Warden Judd was in attendance at the concert off-duty, and that he had been put on administrative leave.

"We take any allegations of this type of behavior very seriously," said Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Commissioner Judy Camuso, "Warden Judd is on administrative leave pending completion of an investigation into the charge."

RELATED: Waterfront concerts to benefit nonprofits

Country music duo Florida Georgia Line was headlining a performance at the venue that night. The show began at 6:30 p.m. Doors opened at 5 p.m.

Fellow country musicians Dan + Shay, Morgan Wallen, and Hardy were guests. It's likely that at the time of the alleged assault, FGL hadn't yet made it on stage and one of the guests was performing instead.

The charge was reported to the state Attorney General's Office, per normal protocol in criminal charges involving Maine law enforcement officers.

Maine IF&W said that in addition to the Bangor Police Department's investigation into the charge, there would be a personnel investigation conducted by the state Employee Relations Office's director of investigations.