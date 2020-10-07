Urban Air Adventure to open this weekend in Bangor

The park is using a policy called "stop, dance, and squirt" where everyone inside will stop, wiggle to the music and squirt some hand sanitizer every hour!

BANGOR, Maine — It's a new place where the kids and even mom and dad can learn to be a kid again.

After two years under construction, the new adventure park will open its doors Saturday, July 11 inside the Airport Mall in Bangor.

Urban Air Adventure Park Our Grand Opening is TOMORROW, JULY 11TH! 😮 We're so excited to be able to provide fun and safe adventure to our community and we can't wait to welcome you to our brand new park! 🚨Our pre-sale ENDS...

Even though we are still in the middle of a pandemic, the park is taking extra safety precautions to keep everyone safe and clean.

But tonight? The park will be open just for a special group:

"We open our park to our first responders, our firefighters and their families, our policemen and their families, and even all those essential employees that are on the front lines. We open the park for free to them, to let them know just how grateful we are for their hard work and it's a way for us to give back to the city," says Jackie Hoegger, from Urban Air.

The park is using a policy called "stop, dance, and squirt" where everyone inside will stop, wiggle to the music, and squirt some hand sanitizer every hour.