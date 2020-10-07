Urban Air Adventure to open this weekend in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine — It's a new place where the kids and even mom and dad can learn to be a kid again.
After two years under construction, the new adventure park will open its doors Saturday, July 11 inside the Airport Mall in Bangor.
Even though we are still in the middle of a pandemic, the park is taking extra safety precautions to keep everyone safe and clean.
But tonight? The park will be open just for a special group:
"We open our park to our first responders, our firefighters and their families, our policemen and their families, and even all those essential employees that are on the front lines. We open the park for free to them, to let them know just how grateful we are for their hard work and it's a way for us to give back to the city," says Jackie Hoegger, from Urban Air.
The park is using a policy called "stop, dance, and squirt" where everyone inside will stop, wiggle to the music, and squirt some hand sanitizer every hour.
At NEWS CENTER Maine, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus-covid-19