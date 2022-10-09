Two people have died in Bangor crash

The Bangor Police Department said the crash involving two cars happened on Kenduskeag Avenue just before 1 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.

BANGOR, Maine — Two people are dead after a crash that happened overnight in Bangor on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway.

In a press release, Lt. Brent Beaulieu with the Bangor Police Department said police and fire crews responded to the crash just before 1 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.

Beaulieu said when they arrived, officers discovered the two cars had collided, and both drivers were dead. Beaulieu said there were not passengers in either car.

Beaulieu said the preliminary investigation indicates one of the cars crossed the center line. He said speed may also have been a factor.

The Bangor Police Criminal Investigation Division is investigating this crash, which Maine State Police is reconstructing.

Officials are not releasing the names of those killed until their families have been notified.

This investigation is ongoing.