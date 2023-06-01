x
Bangor

Two Bangor streets close due to car vs. pedestrian crash

NEWS CENTER Maine crews at the scene observed clothes and a car with a hit windshield still on the road.
Credit: NCM

Two streets in Bangor are closed following a car vs. pedestrian crash.

The Bangor Fire Department said in a Twitter post that Main and Union Streets will experience traffic delays and detours while Bangor police investigate the scene.

All fire units have been cleared from the scene after one person was transported, the Twitter post said. NEWS CENTER Maine is working to get clarification on the person's injuries. 

No additional information has been released yet.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

    

