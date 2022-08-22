Treworgy Family Orchards corn maze in the running for best in the country

This year's Winnie-the-Pooh design earning the maze a spot on the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice list.

LEVANT, Maine — Treworgy Family Orchards is in the running for having one of the best corn mazes in the country with this year's Winnie-the-Pooh design.

The Levant family farm is nominated on the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Top 20 list for the fifth year in a row.

Their corn mazes have earned a first place finish in 2018 then runner-ups the three years following.

This year, the family saw A.A. Milne's Winnie-the-Pooh was available on the public domain, so that was their first choice, according to an owner of the farm.

The maze consists of about 60,000 corn plants on 4 acres.

"Maine is not exactly known as corn country, and so it's nice to have something from Maine competing at a national scale," Jonathan Kenerson, co-owner of Treworgy Family Orchards, said.

A panel of travel experts and 10Best editors narrow the list down to 20, then it's up to the people's votes to decide the top 10 rankings.

USA Today's 10Best.com Readers' Choice Production Coordinator said when choosing the nominees, they look at more than just the maze.

"There's also just the atmosphere that's created," Catherine Smith said. "People have noted that the [Treworgy Family Orchards] staff cares, that it's a family-run organization."

Kenerson said it's a long process of drafts and revisions to create a maze every year. In years past, Treworgy's designed their corn field into designs that include Charlotte's Web, a ship, Paul Bunyon, a knight and dragon, among others.

"We need to balance a good design with something that's a challenging maze, so really it's a bunch of revisions getting better design, better game," Kenerson said. "And then once we draft it out, it's a matter of planting it in the field and carving it out of the corn."

Voting for USA Today 10Best ends at noon Monday, Sept. 12, and winners will be announced on Sept. 23.

Click here to vote.