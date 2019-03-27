ORONO, Maine — The report of a possible shooter at schools in both Orono and Bangor sent several facilities into lockdown Wednesday morning.

Orono police said they got a radio transmission at about 8 a.m. from a regional emergency communications center that there was an "active shooter" at Orono High School. Officers responded, entered the school and activated a lockdown.

Police Chief Josh Ewing said students and staff all went to their rooms and locked doors. Nearby roads were temporarily closed down.

In a release sent shortly after 11 a.m., Chief Ewing said officers determined there was no active threat and that all Orono schools were safe.

"It appears that a miscommunication led to a call to [Penobscot Regional Communications Center] regarding the threat," Ewing said.

In Bangor, school operations were also affected at both the high school and James F. Doughty School, one of the district's two middle schools.

Bangor Police Sgt. Wade Betters wrote in a release sent at about 10 a.m. that authorities had "no reason to believe there was an ongoing or imminent threat at [the Bangor schools]" and that police would continue to monitor the situation.

Sgt. Betters classified the threat as being "anonymous."

Simultaneously, Bangor Superintendent of Schools Betsy Webb said in a tweet that the lockdown at the Bangor schools had been lifted.

Webb reminded all of the "if you see something, say something" public awareness expression. "Safety is a top priority and individuals responsible will be held accountable," she said.

It wasn't immediately known if the threat to both schools shared origin, nor was a possible threat to a school or schools in Old Town independently confirmed.

Agencies that responded to the threat response in Orono included local police from Old Town, Veazie and the University of Maine; the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office; the Bureau of Motor Vehicles; and Maine State Police.

Many high school students in Bangor were seen leaving early with parents. Classes were expected to continue as normal.

Several agencies responded quickly to the apparent social media threat. Chief Ewing said the threat came at the worst time of the day.

"All the students were in the hall, the doors were open but the teachers and students reacted wonderfully," Ewing said.

Superintendent Webb initially tweeted the following:

All Bangor schools are currently in lockdown due to an alleged social media threat to the Doughty School and Bangor High. Students are safe in the schools. We are working with the Bangor Police who are on site at all schools. We will keep parents informed.