BANGOR, Maine — A popular bagel shop in Maine's third-largest city will personally deliver orders to patrons in kayaks and canoes.

Simply just call ahead, it says.

Bagel Central, located in downtown Bangor on Central Street, is bordered by the Kenduskeag Stream to its back, bifurcated by the Norumbega Parkway.

Patrons paddling down the stream can place an order then receive a delivery from their personal watercraft without ever leaving the water.

The bagel shop posted to Facebook on Wednesday with photos of a pickup taking place, letting followers know the service was available.

"Happy summer time," Bagel Central wrote.

A great way to spend this time of year, which we all know passes by quickly.