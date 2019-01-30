Maine set a new record for the number of single-family homes sold and their median price in 2018.

According to a Maine Association of Realtors report, 17,864 homes were sold at a median sale price of $215,000. It’s a 1.31% increase in the number of homes and 7.5% increase in their sale price compared to 2017.

These numbers represent the highest increase in both categories since the association began collecting data twenty years ago.

The national government shutdown in December resulted in the number of homes decreasing, while their prices increased 8.2% to a median price of $283,400 compared to 2017, according to the association. The decrease is being attributed to consumer uncertainty caused by the partial shutdown, which came to an end Friday.

Despite December’s dip in the number of homes being sold, the association said how the numbers affect 2019 won’t be known until the spring selling season.