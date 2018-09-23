BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- We're taking a closer look at the state of Maine's real estate, now that the peak summer season for home buying and selling is behind us.

The Maine market finished strong this summer with home sales up in August nearly 6% compared to the same month last year.

The median sales price for those homes increased at nearly 7%, to 220,000, according to Maine listings.

Kate Hills has been an associate broker with ERA Dawson Bradford since she sold her own home in 2011.

She says realtors made due with a quantity shortage this summer, which has continued into the month of September.

"This year we definitely saw a lack of inventory," said Hills. "I think that people heard about that across the country. So we certainly experienced that here as well and we're still feeling it a little bit as we head into the colder season. Inventory is still a little bit lower, in fact, I think there's only 119 listings in Bangor currently active."

"From last year, inventory in the summer has been down, but its increased later on in the year, up 40%," said sales agent Gus Ofili. In the company's summer inventory, "there's about 80 houses in Bangor this summer. We're around 120 at this time."

Hills went on to say, don't underestimate old man winter!

25% of her real estate firm's inventory sells during the winter months.

© NEWS CENTER Maine