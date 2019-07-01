The Attic is now open at 54 Cumberland St. in Bangor. The Attic is run by all volunteers and the proceeds go to the All Saints Catholic School in Bangor.

The new store has more room for clothing and household goods. The Attic was asked to move out of the old location less than a half-mile away but this is a good opportunity for the store to grow.

"You know sometimes when a when the door closes the window opens and the opportunity for here to have much larger space and to offer more things in the past we couldn't offer like furniture that sort of thing because we had such a confined area. Now we have space that allows us to take bigger items," says Donna Greenlaw, a volunteer at The Attic.

The Cumberland Street thrift store is open every day but Sunday.