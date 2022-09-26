Squirrel causes power outage for thousands of Bangor residents

“Squirrels are a prevalent issue for power companies across the country,” Marissa Minor with Versant Power said.

Example video title will go here for this video

BANGOR, Maine — Sunday morning, many folks in Bangor were sent back to the dark ages thanks to one small critter.

At about 7:30 a.m., a squirrel caused damage to the Broadway substation on Stillwater Avenue. The damage created an outage on parts of Kenduskeag Avenue, Stillwater Avenue, and many streets in between.

Versant Power said 5,929 of its customers were without power.

Versant has been gradually installing “squirrel guards” at its substations and to equipment. Some of the equipment at the Broadway substation had the guards, but according to Versant, they aren’t fool-proof.

“The animal guards are to prevent the squirrels from coming in contact with two different areas of voltage. It’s to block off one of those areas of voltage so they don’t get shocked," Lead Communications Specialist for Versant Power Marissa Minor said. "It is as if you were to stick your finger in an electrical socket.”

Minor went on to say that outages like Sunday’s can happen in other states, but can be committed by other critters. Down south, the same issue is caused by snakes and lizards.

Unfortunately, the squirrel did not survive the damage, but fortunately for Bangor residents, the power was back on by 9:30 a.m. — meaning no one had to miss the Patriots game.