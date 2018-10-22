BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The American Red Cross is teaming up with the Bangor Fire Department this week to offer free smoke alarms and installation to area residents.

It's part of their home fire campaign, working to reduce death and injury from home fires by 25%, according to the American Red Cross of Maine.

One million smoke alarms have already been installed since the campaign's inception in 2014, including 100,000 in at-risk communities across more than 100 cities and towns.

In addition to providing and installing free smoke alarms, crews also replace batteries in existing alarms, and offer fire prevention and safety education.

Residents in the Bangor area can make an appointment by requesting a smoke alarm here, or by calling the Red Cross at (207) 874-1192, ext. 113.

Crews will be coming door to door and installing the smoke alarms on Saturday, October 27th.

