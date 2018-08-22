BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Preparation for the 17th year of the American Folk Festival in Bangor is in full swing.

As crews work to put up the tents, build the stages, and set up the barriers, festival organizers are meeting with Bangor public safety officials to ensure a safe and secure environment for festival weekend.

“Safety is of primary importance and we want nobody to get hurt out here," said Technical Director Richard Derbyshire. "We want everyone to have a good time. We want this to be an enjoyable experience for everyone.“

That's why Derbyshire works closely with the Bangor Police Department.

“We work very closely with those folks and they work very closely with us," added Derbyshire. "We know that it’s very important to make sure of public safety.“

In addition to police, festival attendees can also expect to see first responders, and will have an ambulance and first aid on site throughout the three-day event.

“We want this event to be successful, and a primary component of that is everyone being safe," said Derbyshire.

He says, police help festival staff make decisions about weather events, and how best for emergency vehicles to navigate a crowd of tens of thousands of people.

“Whenever a situation arises, how to handle crowd control, and then also how to make sure that the police are the ones who are responding to whatever circumstance," said Derbyshire.

However, Derbyshire and his wife, Betty Derbyshire, are glad to leave safety and security at the festival up to the experts.

“We’re not going to be deputized or anything like that," said Betty Derbyshire, through laughter with her husband.

