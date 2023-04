Three parking spaces are currently closed in front of Happy Endings and the turning lane onto Broad Street in front of Paddy Murphy's, city officials said.

BANGOR, Maine — A section of parking spaces in downtown Bangor closed Monday due to a sinkhole.

Three parking spaces are currently closed in front of Happy Endings and the turning lane onto Broad Street in front of Paddy Murphy's, according to a Facebook post made by Bangor city officials.

The spaces are marked with "No Parking" signs.

Bangor Public Works is reportedly working to address the sinkhole, hoping to begin and finish work in the area on Tuesday.

