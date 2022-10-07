Brewer police issue Silver Alert for missing man

Davis Madore, 72, is described as a white male who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall with gray hair, a long gray beard, and blue eyes.

BREWER, Maine — Brewer police issued a Silver Alert around 1:30 p.m. Friday for a missing 72-year-old man.

Davis Madore is described as a white male who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall with gray hair, a long gray beard, and blue eyes, a news release issued by the Brewer Police Department said.

"Mr. Madore was staying at the Vacationland Inn in Brewer and was last seen at 5 p.m. on Oct. 6," the release said. "When the caller went to check on him at 10 a.m. he was not in his room but had left all of his belongings in his room, including his jacket and shoes."

The release explains Madore may be wearing a faded blue shirt and blue jeans.

"Mr. Madore has cognitive issues and may be in a confused state and unable to relay his name," according to the release.

Brewer police ask if anyone comes in contact with Madore to call 911 or 207-945-4636.