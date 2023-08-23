x
Bangor

Silver Alert issued for missing 74-year-old Bangor woman

The woman was reportedly last seen Monday morning.
Credit: Maine Department of Public Safety

BANGOR, Maine — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 74-year-old woman last seen at her Bangor home. 

Judy Targett, 74, of Bangor was last seen at her Elm Street residence Monday morning, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety. 

Targett is a white female, is five-foot-six inches tall, and weighs 240 pounds. She reportedly suffers from cognitive issues and does not have a vehicle. 

Those with information regarding Targett's whereabouts are asked to contact the Bangor Police Department at 207-942-8211. 

   

