Silver Alert issued for missing 74-year-old Bangor woman

BANGOR, Maine — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 74-year-old woman last seen at her Bangor home.

Judy Targett, 74, of Bangor was last seen at her Elm Street residence Monday morning, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Targett is a white female, is five-foot-six inches tall, and weighs 240 pounds. She reportedly suffers from cognitive issues and does not have a vehicle.

Those with information regarding Targett's whereabouts are asked to contact the Bangor Police Department at 207-942-8211.