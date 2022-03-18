Bangor commute snarled by series of crashes

Multiple vehicles were involved in multiple crashes near the Broadway exit in Bangor.

BANGOR, Maine — Multiple vehicles were involved in multiple crashes Friday morning on Interstate 95 northbound between exits 185 and 186 in Bangor.

Maine State Police Lt. Michael Johnson told NEWS CENTER Maine that the incident started when a vehicle went off the road and rolled multiple times around 8:15 a.m. That crash forced traffic to slow down, which led to subsequent crashes.

The second of several crashes involved two large tractor-trailers and several passenger vehicles, Johnson said.

The northbound lane was closed briefly to allow for crews to clean up the scene. No fatalities or life-threatening injuries were reported at the time, Johnson said.