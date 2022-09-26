Resident dies at Penobscot County Jail after 'life threatening situation'

The resident was found in a "life threatening situation" while a correctional officer conducted a routine population check on Sunday morning, according to officials.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BANGOR, Maine — A resident at Penobscot County Jail in Bangor died around 5:20 a.m. on Sunday, a Penobscot County Sheriff's Office Facebook post said.

According to the post, the individual was found in a "life threatening situation" while a correctional officer conducted a routine population check.

The post said that emergency personnel and correctional staff attempted to save the resident's life but were unsuccessful.

The "life threatening situation" was not a result of an altercation with other residents or staff, and no other residents were impacted or injured, according to the post.

The Office of the Maine Attorney General, Maine Department of Corrections, and the family of the resident who died were notified about the incident, the release said.

"Medical and mental health staff have been and will remain within the facility," the post wrote.

According to the post, the resident's identity will be released on Monday.

The incident remains under investigation by the Bangor Police Department and Penobscot County Law Enforcement Division.