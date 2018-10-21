BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Halloween may still be ten days away, but folks in Bangor are hopping on the Halloween spooky train early with their annual Pumpkins in the Park event.

In its 16th year, the event is held indoors at the Anah Shrine in Bangor and is meant to be a community event for the entire family.

Along with trick-or-treating, the event features a photo booth, face painting, and prizes for the kids.

In a release sent to NEWS CENTER Maine, Pumpkins in the Park chair Andrew Lohman said they're "glad to be back at the Anah Shrine again and have plans to make the event bigger and better than ever before!"

The event benefits UCP of Maine, a non-profit organization that works to support children and adults with physical and intellectual disabilities.

