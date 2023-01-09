President of hospital in Bangor to step down in May

The announcement of President Scott Oxley's departure from the hospital was shared on Monday.

BANGOR, Maine — Scott Oxley, president of Northern Light Acadia Hospital in Bangor, announced plans to step down in May.

Oxley, who also serves as senior vice president of Northern Light Health, will step down from his position on May 1, a news release from Northern Light Health said Monday.

Having been with Northern Light Health for 30 years, Oxley has served as both president of the former Affiliated Healthcare Systems and vice president of finance, according to the release. He was promoted to president of the Bangor hospital in 2017.

“Scott’s legacy will be his work to improve access to behavioral health services for Maine’s most vulnerable population and making sure our amazing staff felt supported and cared for," Timothy Dentry, president and CEO of Northern Light Health, said in the release.

After leaving the hospital in May, Oxley will become president of the Galen Cole Family Foundation, according to the release. The foundation is a nonprofit focusing on helping Mainers attain their "fullest potential." He has long served as a trustee for the nonprofit.

“I will be forever grateful for my time working with so many wonderful people over three decades, and I am pleased to be able to have another career before I retire,” Scott said in the release.