Potential overdose death at Penobscot County Jail under investigation

Early investigation revealed the medical event was not a result of a physical altercation between residents or with staff, a release said Wednesday.

BANGOR, Maine — A potential overdose death that occurred at the Penobscot County Jail on Tuesday night is under investigation.

Around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, correctional officers were notified of an emergency in a quarantine unit at the jail, a news release from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

When the correctional officers arrived at the quarantine unit, a male resident was found unresponsive, according to the release, and other residents were attempting to resuscitate him.

Correctional officers, as well as medical staff, administered medical care while waiting for Bangor Fire and Rescue to arrive, the release said. Staff were unable to revive the man.

Early investigation revealed the medical event was not a result of a physical altercation between residents or with staff, according to Wednesday's release.

"The incident is being investigated as a potential overdose death and we are awaiting results of a post-mortem examination from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner," the release stated.

The man's identity is being withheld, according to the release. The immediate family has been notified and is being given time to share the information with other family and friends.

"The Bangor Police Department was called to investigate and the Maine Department of Corrections was notified as part of the Attorney General’s Death Investigation Protocol," the release said.