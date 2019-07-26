BANGOR, Maine — A hospital official inspecting a construction site Thursday found possible human remains, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center said Friday.

EMMC said its director of fire and employee safety, Mark Stevens, discovered the remains around 3 p.m. Thursday while inspecting a site behind the hospital's Greystone building, located on its State Street campus.

The construction project began last month to reinforce a retaining wall.

The hospital said other items items found during excavation at the construction site appear to date back to the early 1900s.

Stevens immediately called Bangor police, EMMC said.

According to the hospital, the state medical examiner's office is reviewing the case with the Bangor Police Department.

Work in this area was halted as the investigation gets underway.