Portland Pie Co. in Bangor closes for two days after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

The pizzeria in downtown Bangor will reopen on Friday after a deep cleaning of the restaurant and contact tracing a few people that are now quarantining for 14 days.

BANGOR, Maine — Portland Pie Company is the latest Maine business in Bangor with a positive COVID-19 case. One of its staff members has tested positive.

According to Portland Pie's CEO Jeff Perkins, it has been extremely easy to work with the CDC on this matter.

The staff member had close contact with a few people and those have already been notified and are quarantining for 14 days.

Many people that went to the pizzeria wanted to know if they had to take a COVID-19 or quarantine if they were inside the facility dining in the past few days or weeks. The CDC told Portland Pie that the staff member just had close contact with a few people and those have already been notified.

"They don't need to take a test unless they are a close contact, that is part of what the CDC is doing with the individuals that were deemed close contact, they are under the 14-day quarantine and that's where those 14 days come from. As long as they are all good they don't need to be tested, but those individuals that were deemed close contact they'll be on that 14-day quarantine and they'll have to get tested," said Preston Ward, the Senior General Manager at Portland Pie Co.

The CDC has been working closely with Portland Pie to make sure it is doing everything to reopen back safely. After a deep cleaning, this Portland Pie in Bangor is set to open back Friday, September 4.