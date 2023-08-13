Portland man arrested in Bangor after allegedly stabbing ambulance crew member

Justin Hill, 37, was arrested early Sunday morning at the Circle K convenience store on Odlin Road, police said.

BANGOR, Maine — A man from Portland was arrested early Sunday morning at a Bangor convenience store in connection with a stabbing incident.

Justin Hill, 37, was arrested at approximately 2:30 a.m. at the Circle K convenience store on Odlin Road after allegedly stabbing a Northern Light ambulance crew member, the Bangor Police Department said in a news release.

Police said a witness was restraining Hill on the ground when officers arrived.

"The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment for cuts to his head and hand," police said.

Hill was reportedly brought to the Penobscot County Jail and faces a charge of felony aggravated assault (Class B).

Police were reportedly told by the victim that they were unaware of any motivation for the incident and that Hill was a stranger.