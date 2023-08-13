x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Bangor

Portland man arrested in Bangor after allegedly stabbing ambulance crew member

Justin Hill, 37, was arrested early Sunday morning at the Circle K convenience store on Odlin Road, police said.
Credit: NCM

BANGOR, Maine — A man from Portland was arrested early Sunday morning at a Bangor convenience store in connection with a stabbing incident. 

Justin Hill, 37, was arrested at approximately 2:30 a.m. at the Circle K convenience store on Odlin Road after allegedly stabbing a Northern Light ambulance crew member, the Bangor Police Department said in a news release. 

Police said a witness was restraining Hill on the ground when officers arrived. 

"The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment for cuts to his head and hand," police said. 

Hill was reportedly brought to the Penobscot County Jail and faces a charge of felony aggravated assault (Class B). 

Police were reportedly told by the victim that they were unaware of any motivation for the incident and that Hill was a stranger. 

   

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

More Videos

In Other News

Bangor man brings history to life with Queen City walking tours

Before You Leave, Check This Out