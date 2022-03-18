Police investigating death in Bangor

The death took place on Friday afternoon, police say.

BANGOR, Maine — Police are investigating a death in Bangor that took place on Friday afternoon.

A news release from the Bangor Police Department stated authorities were called around 3:20 p.m. to a home on Blue Hill East.

When they got there, police found someone unresponsive. Despite lifesaving measures attempted by officers and the Bangor Fire Department, the individual couldn't be revived, the release stated.

Police didn't identify the deceased but said the State of Maine Attorney General's Office and Office of Chief Medical Examiner were both notified about the death. An autopsy is expected at a later date.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.