Police identify pedestrian and driver in fatal Bangor crash

The crash took place at CedarFalls Mobile Home Park on Wednesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police have identified the driver and the pedestrian involved in a fatal crash Wednesday at a mobile home park in Bangor.

Charles Barriault, 84, died after he was struck by a pickup truck shortly after 7 a.m. at CedarFalls Mobile Home Park off Finson Road, according to a news release issued by Bangor Police Department public information officer Sgt. Wade Betters. Barriault was identified as a resident of the park.

Ryan Pinkham, 44, of Bangor was identified as the driver of the pickup truck.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they found Barriault alive but seriously injured. He was brought to a nearby hospital, where he died, Betters said in a news release issued Wednesday.

No charges have been filed, and the incident remains under investigation, according to the release.

"We'd like to send our deepest condolences to Mr. Barriault's family and friends," Betters said.