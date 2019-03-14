BANGOR, Maine — Bangor Police are asking for the public's help in locating 47-year-old Thomas Lynch of Bangor.

We are still seeking information on the whereabouts of Lynch, said Bangor Police Sergeant Wade Betters.

"Mr. Lynch remains the subject of a missing person’s case and was allegedly last seen entering the woods behind 829 Stillwater Ave on September 8th, 2018," he said.

Our Criminal Investigation Division continues to work this case, Betters said and we encourage anyone with information on Mr. Lynch’s whereabouts to notify Det. Kyle Pelkey.

You can reach Det. Pelkey at 947-7384 ext. 5734 or email him at kyle.pelkey@bangormaine.gov.

Callers can also select option #6 for the anonymous tip line.