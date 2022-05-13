Pedestrian struck by dump truck in Bangor

The crash took place near the Cross Insurance Center.

BANGOR, Maine — A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a dump truck at the intersection of Main Street and Buck Street near the Cross Insurance Center on Friday.

The woman was seriously injured in the crash and was taken to a local hospital to be treated, Sgt. Wade Betters of the Bangor Police Department told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Traffic on Main Street was reduced to one lane Friday afternoon as officials cleared and reconstructed the crash site. The back entrance to the Cross Insurance Center was also closed, Betters said.

No additional information about the identity of the driver or pedestrian was released.