Police identify woman hit by dump truck in Bangor

Police have released the names of the dump truck driver and the pedestrian involved in the crash.

BANGOR, Maine — Police are investigating the circumstances that led to a commercial dump truck colliding with a pedestrian in Bangor on Friday.

The pedestrian, Jacqueline Capitina, 66, of Addison, was seriously injured in the crash and was rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency medical treatment, according to a release from Bangor police.

The driver of the dump truck, Jerry Lavertu, 60, of Clinton, was not injured in the crash and has been cooperative with investigators, officials said.

Lavertu was turning from Buck Street onto Main Street at the time of the crash, according to police. It happened around 1:45 p.m.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and no charges have been issued.

"We’d like to encourage motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists to use extra caution when passing by, or through intersections," Bangor police stated in the release.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office and Maine State Police assisted with the on-scene investigation, according to Bangor police.